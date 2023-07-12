Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) PT at $58.05

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,519,000 after buying an additional 754,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,162,000 after buying an additional 224,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after buying an additional 1,319,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,383,000 after buying an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

