Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $247.20

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,703,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,476 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 235,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $202.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

