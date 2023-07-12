Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Price Target at C$44.00

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Finning International Stock Performance

FTT opened at C$41.19 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$23.46 and a 12-month high of C$41.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.14.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.18. Finning International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.7404651 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

