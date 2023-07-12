Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$78.93

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$65.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.67 and a twelve month high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.04 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

