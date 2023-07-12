Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT at $13.29

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.79.

New York Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $425,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 433,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.