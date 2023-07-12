Brooklyn FI LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.30. 236,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,931. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

