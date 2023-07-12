Brooklyn FI LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 827.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290,110 shares. The stock has a market cap of $96.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

