Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,256,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,739,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 109,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.