Brooklyn FI LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Brooklyn FI LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,256,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,739,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.14. The company had a trading volume of 109,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
