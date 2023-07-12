BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($3.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BTGOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.06) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.60) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

BT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTGOF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,452. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

