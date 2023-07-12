BTS Chain (BTSC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $95.28 Million

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 12th. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTS Chain has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. BTS Chain has a total market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $1,928.20 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001147 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC.
BTS Chain Profile
BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BTS Chain
