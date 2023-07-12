Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 2,300 Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GREI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 5.83% of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GREI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $675,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GREI opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF (GREI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in global real estate and infrastructure companies. GREI was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.