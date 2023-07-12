Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 950 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 770,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $2,522,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.