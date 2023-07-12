Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 47,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 49.6% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

TXN opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $173.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.