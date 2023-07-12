Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.73 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.87.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.