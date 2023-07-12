Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $235,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.55 and its 200-day moving average is $211.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

