Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,017 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.08% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,399,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,079,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,555,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,344 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 176,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,598,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.