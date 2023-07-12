Buffington Mohr McNeal Raises Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,739,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 473,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 245,980 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,649,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 188,441 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 862.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,791 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

