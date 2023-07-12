Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $265.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $251.75.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
