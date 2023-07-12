Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 146 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $265.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $251.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.