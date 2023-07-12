Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 25,471 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,471 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 0.29% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

