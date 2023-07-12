Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 36,471 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,471 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $567,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,588 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

