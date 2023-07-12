C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Trading Up 1%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.55 million, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.09.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

