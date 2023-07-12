Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:CFYN opened at GBX 500 ($6.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 543.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 532.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. Caffyns has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.72).
