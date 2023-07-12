Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CFYN opened at GBX 500 ($6.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.50 million, a P/E ratio of 543.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 515.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 532.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75. Caffyns has a 12 month low of GBX 450 ($5.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 600 ($7.72).

About Caffyns

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

