Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after buying an additional 143,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,602,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,436,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,321,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

