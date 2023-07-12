Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

NYSE:CANF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.