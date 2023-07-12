Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.91

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$51.91 and last traded at C$51.89, with a volume of 66686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.95.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

