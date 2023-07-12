Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.15

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 42177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLP. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $583.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
