Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.15

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 42177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLP. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

