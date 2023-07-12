Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $7.80. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 235,779 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CTLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.