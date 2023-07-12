Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.90

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $7.80. Cantaloupe shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 235,779 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.76 million, a PE ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 209,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.