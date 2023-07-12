Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

