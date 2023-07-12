Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Immunovant, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Immunovant in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Immunovant Trading Up 2.4 %

Immunovant stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Immunovant by 102.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock valued at $135,979. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.