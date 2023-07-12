Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,113,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 293,775 shares.The stock last traded at $22.36 and had previously closed at $22.15.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,868,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,662,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,671,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

