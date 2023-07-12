Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,113,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 293,775 shares.The stock last traded at $22.36 and had previously closed at $22.15.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,868,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,662,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,671,000.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.