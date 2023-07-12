Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,253,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,326,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:COF traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.36. 790,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,806. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.