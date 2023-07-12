Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

