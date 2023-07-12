Caprock Group LLC Buys 3,898 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

