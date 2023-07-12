Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $269.79 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $855.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.