Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $202.97 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $203.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

