Caprock Group LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.27). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,916.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

