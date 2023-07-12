Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.59.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

