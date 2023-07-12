Caprock Group LLC Purchases 26 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,415,000 after purchasing an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 590,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $371,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 455,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $286,643,000 after purchasing an additional 151,122 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,477 shares of company stock worth $29,498,594 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $892.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $821.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $899.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.53.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

