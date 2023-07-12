Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18,186 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.22, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

