Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

