CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $22.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.01. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 18.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,609,000 after buying an additional 3,070,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,664,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,443,000 after buying an additional 95,846 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,195,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CarGurus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 1,893,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

