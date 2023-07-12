Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $415.69 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $415.69 million and $2.61 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,854,147,506 coins and its circulating supply is 11,165,212,025 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,853,388,748 with 11,164,497,364 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03695074 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,906,830.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

