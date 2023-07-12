Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of TSE CET traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.52.

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.52 million for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.1880342 EPS for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

