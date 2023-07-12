Cementos Argos S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMTOY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Cementos Argos has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.
About Cementos Argos
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Argos
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
- Analysts Bullish On Walmart’s Growth Initiatives & Future Growth
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.