Cementos Argos S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Thursday, July 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMTOY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Cementos Argos has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Get Cementos Argos alerts:

About Cementos Argos

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.