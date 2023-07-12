Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.28

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $5.15. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1,822 shares trading hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $445.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $125.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.45 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

