Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,489,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 959.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,360 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CVE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. 4,324,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239,207. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

