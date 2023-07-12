CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Stock Price Up 1,900%

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH – Get Free Report) shot up 1,900% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.60. 10,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 463,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
CENTRIC HEALTH Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$95.70 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.73.
CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile
Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CENTRIC HEALTH
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRIC HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.