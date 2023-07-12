ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CEO Sells $487,084.00 in Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares in the company, valued at $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.58. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.