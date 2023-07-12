Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.18. 1,805,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,088,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.
Chewy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 321.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,824 shares of company stock worth $10,890,158 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
