Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.18. 1,805,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,088,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 321.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,824 shares of company stock worth $10,890,158 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.