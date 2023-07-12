Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NKE opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.13. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

